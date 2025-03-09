Mountaineers Now

Odds for Each Team to Win the 2025 Big 12 Conference Basketball Tournament

March Madness begins in Kansas City this Tuesday.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries calls out a play during the first half against the UCF Knights at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries calls out a play during the first half against the UCF Knights at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
The regular season is officially in the books, so we now have a full bracket for the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City.

The Houston Cougars earned the No. 1 seed, ending the season with a 19-1 league record and finishing four games above No. 2 seed Texas Tech. No. 3 Arizona and No. 4 BYU also earned double byes while Iowa State, Kansas, Baylor, and West Virginia all have a first round bye.

As things stand today, eight Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament - Houston, Texas Tech, Arizona, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Baylor, and West Virginia. For the league to get a ninth team in, it will likely take someone winning the championship game to secure the automatic bid. Cincinnati is on the bubble, but will need a deep run to even be in consideration.

So, who will cut down the nets this year in Kansas City?

Men's Big 12 Basketball Conference Tournament Odds via FanDuel Sports

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) controls the ball as Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (1) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Houston - 100

Texas Tech +440

Iowa State +550

Arizona +700

Kansas +1200

BYU +1600

Baylor +3500

West Virginia +10000

Cincinnati +15000

Kansas State +20000

Arizona State +25000

Oklahoma State +25000

Colorado +25000

TCU +25000

UCF +25000

Utah +25000

Big 12 Bracket

Home/Basketball