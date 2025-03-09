Odds for Each Team to Win the 2025 Big 12 Conference Basketball Tournament
The regular season is officially in the books, so we now have a full bracket for the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City.
The Houston Cougars earned the No. 1 seed, ending the season with a 19-1 league record and finishing four games above No. 2 seed Texas Tech. No. 3 Arizona and No. 4 BYU also earned double byes while Iowa State, Kansas, Baylor, and West Virginia all have a first round bye.
As things stand today, eight Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament - Houston, Texas Tech, Arizona, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Baylor, and West Virginia. For the league to get a ninth team in, it will likely take someone winning the championship game to secure the automatic bid. Cincinnati is on the bubble, but will need a deep run to even be in consideration.
So, who will cut down the nets this year in Kansas City?
Men's Big 12 Basketball Conference Tournament Odds via FanDuel Sports
Houston - 100
Texas Tech +440
Iowa State +550
Arizona +700
Kansas +1200
BYU +1600
Baylor +3500
West Virginia +10000
Cincinnati +15000
Kansas State +20000
Arizona State +25000
Oklahoma State +25000
Colorado +25000
TCU +25000
UCF +25000
Utah +25000
Big 12 Bracket
