Updated CBS Sports Bracketology Projection for West Virginia After UCF Win
West Virginia fans can now take a deep breath. You don't have to sweat it out on Selection Sunday next week because the Mountaineers are in, regardless of what happens next week in the conference tournament.
When you combine WVU's impressive resume with a weak bubble, there's not much to question when it comes to the Mountaineers' tournament outlook. Most projections have WVU as a nine or ten seed, at the moment, but that could improve with a deep run in Kansas City next week.
After Saturday's slate of games, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm released a new bracketology projection which has West Virginia as a No. 10, playing No. 7 Illinois in the West Region.
Palm's West Region projection
1. Florida vs. 16. Omaha
8. Saint Mary's vs. 9. New Mexico
5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Drake
4. Purdue vs. 13. High Point
6. Missouri vs. 11. VCU
3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Utah Valley
7. Illinois vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Texas A&M vs. 15. Norfolk State
Up next for the Mountaineers
West Virginia will head to Kansas City next week for the Big 12 Conference tournament, looking to make a run and improve its seeding for the NCAA Tournament. They'll receive a first round bye and will be met with the winner of No. 9 TCU/No. 16 Colorado on Wednesday for the right to face No. 1 Houston in the quarterfinals.
