Pat McAfee Calls 'Bullsh*t' on Tournament Snub: 'West Virginia Got Screwed'
Teams have been snubbed from the NCAA Tournament in the past, but I'm not so sure we've seen as many talking heads on the same page and echoing the same thoughts as they are this year with West Virginia being left out of the field.
From Fran Fraschilla to Dick Vitale to Jon Rothstein, Joe Lunardi, Jerry Palm, Jay Williams, the list goes on. Everyone in sports media is dumbfounded as to how West Virginia isn't dancing, including former West Virginia punter/kicker Pat McAfee.
McAfee went off on the selection committee in the opening minutes of his show on ESPN on Monday afternoon.
“They held against us that his son, his boy got hurt. His boy got hurt whenever Rich Rod’s introductory press conference happened. That was three months ago. And there were using that against him for going into the tournament. In football, Florida State was on their fourth-string quarterback, third-string quarterback - that all happened like the last games of the year like boom, bang, pow. This has been like a long time this kid hasn’t been playing. And in 111 of these so-called bracketologist specials people, you get it…West Virginia was in the tournament. Wouldn’t have been a high seeding obviously, we should have played a lot better throughout the season and certainly had a bit of a setback and didn’t do well in the Big 12 tournament. But in 111 of these so-called experts brackets, we were in. First time ever a team has been in all 111 bracketologists brackets and didn’t make the tournament. Obviously, they’re holding something against West Virginia. That’s just another chip on the shoulder. It’s bulls***. West Virginia got screwed.”
West Virginia recorded six Quad 1 victories this season, which is five more than North Carolina. Four of those six came after the season-ending injury to Tucker DeVries. For the DeVries injury to even be taken into consideration is ludacris. The Mountaineers deserved a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Plain and simple.
