BREAKING: Point Guard Amir Jenkins Commits to West Virginia
Ross Hodge has had to build an almost entirely new roster for the Mountaineers this offseason. He continues that today, with the new addition of point guard Amir Jenkins. Jenkins is a 2026 recruit, but sources indicate that the Mountaineers will look to have him reclassify to 2025.
The 6'2" point guard from Worcester, Massachusetts, chose the Mountaineers over Arizona State, Boston College, Creighton, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Providence, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Xavier, and others. He ranks as one of the top 100 2026 recruits in the nation per 247's composite ranking.
Jenkins played for Worcester Academy and was also selected to play for Team USA in the 2024 FIBA 3x3 tournament. He only logged stats in one game versus Egypt, where he scored two points.
If he does indeed reclassify to the 2025 class, he will be the third high school recruit joining guard Jayden Forsythe and forward DJ Thomas.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
Current WVU Basketball Roster:
G Honor Huff, G Jasper Floyd, G Jayden Forsythe, G Morris Ugusuk, G Chance Moore, F Treysen Eaglestaff, F Brenen Loriant, F Jackson Fields, F DJ Thomas, C Harlan Obioha, and C Abraham Oyeadier
