EA Sports Makes Shocking Announcement: College Basketball Video Game is Returning
Last year, EA Sports brought back its college football video game after figuring out a way to compensate the athletes for their name, image, and likeness, and it was a big hit. College Football 26 is set to release in a week, and expectations for the game are through the roof.
Today, EA announced that its college basketball video game, which has been dormant since 2009, will return.
According to Matt Brown of ExtraPoints, the game is scheduled to make its return in 2028 and will feature both men's and women's teams. There are no further details at this time.
Fans have been wondering if EA would make another college basketball game now that the NIL situation has been figured out. The popularity of college hoops continues to grow as March Madness gets crazier every year, and the women's game has taken off in the last handful of years with big-time players changing the game, such as Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Paige Bueckers.
Here in a few years, Mountaineer fans will have the opportunity to win a national title with three of the biggest programs at WVU. I don't want to be greedy here, but can EA bring back the college baseball game, too?
