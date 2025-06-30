MAILBAG: Rich Rod's Leash, Cnycir Bowers' Role, Chances to Land Arturo Dean, + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: How do you like our chances of landing Arturo Dean and how well do you think he fits the team if we do end up with him? I know it’s down to us and Miami with a decision coming soon so I guess we’ll see how it goes.
A: He's a Miami kid, so that could play a factor in his decision, but I do know that he was very impressed with what West Virginia has to offer and really likes the idea of playing for Ross Hodge. He'd be the ideal backup for Jasper Floyd and can bring that spark of defensive energy off the bench. Getting a stout defensive player like him this late would be a massive win. I hate to be that guy who says it's 50/50, but that's where I'm at with it right now. I usually lean one way or another, but this honestly feels like a true coin flip.
From @TML25302:
Q: With the players shown in the chart White posted, would you say we’re fast enough for what Rich Rod schemes for offensively?
A: It's better than what it was a year ago, but it's far from where he and his staff would like for it to be. That doesn't mean the offense will struggle to accomplish what he's shooting for; it's just not the same blazing speed we'll see in the years to come. The roster, as a whole, needs to get faster. Rich Rod has mentioned it a handful of times since arriving, even during spring ball.
From @MVPhilly_:
Q: With some of the fanbase still against the Rich Rod hire, is there a scenario where he’s on the hot seat at the end of the year?
A: Not a chance. He's going to get a pretty long leash to turn things around, although he may not need it to prove it. The college game is all about stability. Even when Neal Brown was in place, they didn't really have that if you think about it. The play-calling duties were tossed back and forth like a hot potato; they had numerous wide receiver coaches, two defensive coordinators, etc. There won't be much noise surrounding Rich Rod's job security until he hits year three. If things are not turned by the end of that season, then yeah, chatter will begin.
From @Jev_Elation:
Q: Odds Cyncir Bowers takes some snaps out of the slot this year? His 40 was insane. He’ll get some snaps out of the backfield, but I think Rich will want Cam, Cyncir, and White on the field at the same time.
A: I've always said, if you can run, Rich Rod will find a spot for you. Whether that's on offense or special teams. As you mentioned, with Jahiem White, Jaylan Knighton, Tye Edwards, and Diore Hubbard, there won't be many opportunities for Bowers in the run game. At least you wouldn't think. Heck, no one knows. He may come out of camp as the second or third option. But yes, in one way or another, I do believe he'll find his way onto the field this fall.
