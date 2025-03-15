Projected to Play in the First Four? It's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing for West Virginia
While West Virginia's loss to Colorado in the second round of the NCAA Tournament may not be enough to knock them out of the 68-team field, it may have put them in a position to have to play their way into the round of 64.
That may not be a bad idea though, believe it or not. Since the tournament expanded to 68, 18 teams have played their way into a No. 11 seed. Nine of those teams won, taking down a No. 6 seed to advance to the round of 32. Four have made it to the Sweet Sixteen, two have reached the Elite Eight on their way to the Final Four - VCU (2010-11) and UCLA (2020-21).
As of today, CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm has West Virginia projected to play Boise State in the First Four. The winner would move on to the Round of 64 to play No. 6 Memphis. The First Four games are played in Dayton, which would be an easy bus trip over for the team and a quick drive for Mountaineer fans.
Palm's Midwest Region projection
1. Houston vs. 16. SIU Edwardsville
8. Illinois vs. 9. Georgia
5. Michigan vs. 12. Liberty
4. Texas A&M vs. 13. Yale
6. Memphis vs. 11. West Virginia/Boise State
3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Troy
7. Saint Mary's vs. 10. Arkansas
2. Tennessee vs. 15. Omaha
