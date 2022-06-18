Projecting the 2022-23 WVU Basketball Starting 5

The 2022-23 version of the WVU basketball roster will look much different from what we just saw a few months ago. The Mountaineers lost a number of players to graduation and the transfer portal but also brought in a large number of veteran newcomers to fill the void.

There's a lot of time between now and the start of the season, but here's our way-too-early starting five projection:

G Kedrian Johnson

Johnson is the fastest player on the roster and his toughness on the defensive end will keep him in the starting lineup. He needs to become a better ballhandler and operate things a little smoother on the offensive end. He and Joe Toussaint will likely split minutes, so it won't really matter who starts the game.

G Erik Stevenson

Stevenson is a high-volume shooter that has the ability to really light it up when he gets in a groove. Probably wouldn't hurt to improve his shot selection a little, but you also don't want him to lose confidence in his shot either. Has played a ton of basketball in his career and will be able to help keep things together with his leadership.

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Getting Matthews back in the program is huge for Bob Huggins. In order to turn things around, he needs to have someone on the roster who knows what it takes to be successful at WVU and Matthews saw both sides of the coin in his first stint at WVU. Fits within the system and will be looked upon as a leader.

F Tre Mitchell

Without a doubt, the biggest get Huggins has pulled out of the transfer portal. Mitchell is extremely athletic and can play multiple spots on the floor. Had a terrific start to his career at UMass, but didn't have quite the same role this past season at Texas. Can be very disruptive on the defensive end, which is something WVU lacked last year.

C James Okonkwo

I could have gone with Mitchell at the five and I wouldn't be all that surprised to see it happen. Huggins has been very high on Okonkwo and believes he's going to shock people around the league. With a full offseason under his belt, he should be ready to be inserted into the starting five. Doing so allows Matthews Jr. to play the three which is more natural for him.

The bench:

Guards - Seth Wilson, Kobe Johnson, Joe Toussaint

Wings - Josiah Harris, Jamel King

Hybrids - Pat Suemnick

Bigs - Jimmy Bell Jr., Mohamed Wague

