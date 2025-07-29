Ross Hodge Advances Best Virginia on the Bracket After TBT Quarterfinal Win
On Monday night, Best Virginia advanced to the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament, making it their longest TBT run ever, and are now just two wins away from the $1 million prize.
Once again, James Reese V, a former player of Ross Hodge's at North Texas, was Best Virginia's best player. He poured in 24 points on 9/18 shooting, including a 3/7 night from downtown. With that performance, he's the only player of the remaining teams to have scored 20 or more points in every game played.
He's been their go-to guy when they need a bucket and is who Jarrod West tries to run the offense through. His effort on the defensive end can't go unnoticed, though. In the win over Shell Shock, he blocked three shots and recorded two steals, playing suffocating defense.
Shortly after the win, Best Virginia allowed his former head coach and new header of the Mountaineers do the honors of advancing the team's name on the bracket.
Hodge and the Mountaineers made the trip to Charleston to support the WVU alums and have been following their run since the opening round game. To keep the good times rolling, Best Virginia would probably love for him and the team to be there on Thursday night when they take on Eberlein Drive in the Charleston Coliseum.
