The Three Biggest Concerns WVU Faces Heading Into 2025 Fall Camp
With over 70 new faces populating the West Virginia football roster in 2025, you could make the argument that every single position on both sides of the ball has some level of concern heading into the season.
Some, however, are a little more concerning than others for various reasons. Here are the three biggest concerns for WVU entering fall camp.
The quarterback situation
The quarterback situation could turn into a strength of the team by the time Robert Morris rolls around, or perhaps by the middle of the season. Right now, though? It's a major concern. That's not a knock on Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, or Max Brown; it's just the unknowns of who will win the job, how said QB performs in that role, and what kind of ceiling he has.
Rich Rodriguez has no issue shuffling through a few quarterbacks to find the right one, which is something he's done at previous stops, including Jacksonville State, before he settled on Tyler Huff, who led them to a Conference-USA championship. Don't panic if a starter isn't named ahead of kickoff or if they play two quarterbacks in the first two weeks of the season. If it lingers beyond Week 2, there could be trouble.
Rebuilding the entire offensive line
I've come up with approximately 3,421 starting lineups that WVU could use this season. Alright, maybe more like eight or nine, but you get the point — there's a bunch of different ways this thing shakes out. Not only did West Virginia lose the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and All-American, Wyatt Milum, but they also lost the entire starting five and most of the second string.
Trying to replace an entire two-deep in one offseason is not easy, especially when you have so many guys from several different backgrounds trying to come together, learn a new offense, and one another. Because of how much Rich Rod will try to run the football, they can hide any potential pass protection issues to some degree. When they do throw it, it will likely come in the quick game — think RPO, quick slants, drags, bubbles, etc. That said, they're going to have to test teams and throw it over the top every once in a while, which may have some folks (Rich Rod included) holding their breath.
The pass rush
There could be some major relief coming West Virginia's way if UTSA transfer and AAC Defensive Player of the Year, Jimmori Robinson, is cleared by the NCAA. He's been waiting for word on his extra year of eligibility all offseason, but as always, the NCAA is dragging its feet. Last season with the Road Runners, Robinson notched 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks — that'll help.
In the event that Robinson does not get his extra year, Zac Alley is going to need to get creative, while also seeing massive pass rush improvements from certain individuals. Edward Vesterinen, Eddie Kelly Jr., and Hammond Russell IV - all seniors - have combined for 10.5 sacks throughout their careers. Bandit Braden Siders will need to up his production from last year at Wyoming (3.5), and some help from the second and third levels will be needed.
