Best Virginia Handles Shell Shock, Advances to TBT Semifinals
Charleston, WV – Guard James Reese V lead all scorers with 24 points to guide Best Virginia past Shell Shocked Monday nigh 74-61 at the Charleston Coliseum to advance to the semifinals of TBT.
Forward Wesley Harris helped propel Best Virginia to a 6-0 lead, following consecutive buckets to open the game.
Shell Shock cut the Best Virginia advantage to one, but Reese started to heat up and scored seven straight and guard Isaiah Sanders made a pair of free throws to cap a 9-0 run to end the first quarter for a 19-9 lead.
Reese started the second quarter with a three to build Best Virginia’s largest first half lead of 13.
Guard Andre Fox kept Shell Shock within striking distance, scoring 10 second quarter points, including six straight to dwindle the lead to six as guard Toby Okani followed with a layup to give Best Virginia an eight-point halftime lead.
A pair of free throws from Shell Shock guard Anthony Tarke opened the scoring in the second, but a three from Jarrod West Jr. ignited another 9-0 run for a 15-0 lead, 41-26, near the midway point of the third quarter.
Shell Shock responded, attacking the paint before kickouts to guards Eric Ayala and Kyle Cardaci for threes as part of a 15-4 run to slash the Best Virginia lead, 47-43 through three quarters of play.
Best Virginia started the fourth quarter with a 4-0 spurt, but Shell Shock continued to drive the lane and finishing around the rim to pull within two. However, James Reese buried a straightaway three to slow the Shell Shock momentum.
Shell Shock cut the Best Virginia advantage to four with a minute until the Elam Ending, but BV constructed a 7-0 run behind a three from Okani and Reese scored the bucket and the foul for a 65-54 lead with the Elam Ending set for 73.
Best Virginia started the period shooting 0-4 from the field before West hit a jumper and Kedrian Johnson finished at the rim.
Okani gathered the loose ball and drove the length of the floor for the layup and the foul before JD Weatherspoon ended the game on an offensive putback for the 74-61.
