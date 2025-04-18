Top Scoring Guard in the Big South Conference in Talks with West Virginia
West Virginia men's basketball coach Ross Hodge is hard at work in the transfer portal, looking to add more options to his backcourt.
He's already landed Jasper Floyd (North Texas), Honor Huff (Chattanooga), and Chance Moore (St. Bonaventure), and is now in contact with UNC Asheville's Jordan Marsh (5'10", 165 lbs), according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports. Others who are in the mix are Baylor, Fresno State, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Temple, UCF, and UC Santa Barbara.
The Charlotte, North Carolina native began his career at Appalachian State, appearing in 32 games for the Mountaineers as an option off the bench. There, he saw roughly 11 minutes of action per contest, averaging 6.2 points per game on 41% shooting from the floor.
Making the move to UNC Asheville paid off in big dividends as he saw a major jump in his production across the board, averaging 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and two steals per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 30.5% from downtown. His 18.8 points per game led all guards in the Big South Conference, and at season's end, he was named to the All-Big South First Team.
Marsh will have two years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Tony Gibson, Marshall Scoop Up Former West Virginia 2025 Signee
West Virginia Enters the Mix for San Jose State WR Transfer TreyShun Hurry
West Virginia to Host Former North Carolina Four-Star Wide Receiver for Visit
Ohio Linebacker Transfer Shay Taylor is on an Official Visit at West Virginia