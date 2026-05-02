Ross Hodge Believes WVU Signee Amadou Seini Has a 'Super High Ceiling'

It's not every day you can go out and add an athletic 7-footer to your roster. But thanks to some connections to the program, Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers officially landed the center of the future, announcing the signing of 2026 prospect Amadou Seini (7'1", 230 lbs).

“We are happy to have Amadou Seini join our Mountaineer basketball program,” Hodge said in a press release. “His ability to move at his size is impressive and gives him a super high ceiling. He is one of the best rebounders in the country and continues to improve at a rapid rate.”

Seini is originally from Cameroon, and before finishing his prep career out at Bella Vista Prep in Arizona alongside fellow WVU signees Miles Sadler and Aliou Dioum, he played for Varese Academy in Italy.

So, what does that "super high ceiling" for Seini look like?

Amadou Seini

Am I crazy to say future first-round draft pick? Slow down. Before you think I'm nuts, I'm not talking about 2027. It's not going to happen next summer, but it's absolutely in play for him if he puts it all together and becomes a consistent force on the offensive end of the floor. Defensively, he's already prepared to serve as an anchor for the Mountaineers. The length, physicality, and quick feet make him a complete package in that aspect.

At first, I saw a raw prospect who showed some serious flash, thinking that a couple of years down the road, he'll have a significant impact. To be frank, I was wrong on my initial analysis. He is raw, but I think he'll be able to contribute on the fly while he's figuring things out in year one. The more tape I watch and the more people I talk to, I'm fully convinced he'll be making his presence felt right away off the bench, backing up Georgia Tech transfer Mouhamed Sylla.

The NBA is starting to slowly get back to having elite size at the center spot, but they still want athleticism to be a part of their game. Seini certainly has that, but currently lacks the skill to handle the ball and score it consistently. Developing those two parts of his game will be the difference in him being fairly high on NBA draft boards down the road and being a second rounder who will live in his role of defending and rebounding as a reserve.