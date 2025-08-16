Ross Hodge Could Face Massive Roster Challenges in Year One at WVU
Friday afternoon, Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from forward Evans Barning Jr., who will reclassify to 2025 in order to join the team for the upcoming season.
Barning becomes the second 2026 recruit to reclassify, joining guard Amir Jenkins. His addition also happens to round out the roster for the 2025-26 season. Below is a positional breakdown of the group, followed by some analysis.
WVU Basketball roster for 2025-26
PG: Jasper Floyd, Amir Jenkins
SG: Honor Huff, Morris Ugusuk, Jayden Forsythe, MJ Feenane, Niyol Hauet
SF: Treysen Eaglestaff, Chance Moore, DJ Thomas, Evans Barning Jr.
PF: Brenan Lorient, Jackson Fields
C: Harlan Obioha, Abraham Oyeadier
Top-heavy group
I hate to be that guy, but I'm going to tell you exactly my thoughts and not sugarcoat it. This roster doesn't have the necessary depth to play high-level basketball from November-March. Yes, last year's group didn't have that either, and yet, they were able to overcome that and nearly make the NCAA Tournament. The same can happen here if their top guys (Eaglestaff, Huff, etc.) play at an All-Big 12 level.
The reality is, you have five true freshmen, two of whom reclassified. One of those five is most likely viewed as a walk-on. Add in redshirt freshman Weber State transfer Niyol Hauet and Abraham Oyeadier, who doesn't have any in-game experience, and now nearly half of your roster (7/15) has never stepped foot in a college game.
Also, for what it's worth, Morris Ugusuk (South Carolina transfer) is the only player on the roster who has played at the high-major level.
What's happening at center?
Speaking of Oyeadier, does he factor in this season? One would assume he'd have to, right? I mean, Harlan Obioha can't play 40 minutes per night, and even if you play Jackson Fields there some, they're going to need a few minutes from someone else still. The Big 12 is an extremely physical league, and if Obioha gets in foul trouble, the Mountaineers could be in trouble as a team.
Is this a tournament team?
I don't think so, as of today. Are they far from it? No. It's going to come down to how well they do in non-conference play because at the end of the day, the Big 12, as always, is going to be brutal. Get out of non-conference play with just two or fewer losses, and they'll have a shot.
