BREAKING: Ross Hodge Lands One of the Top Guards in the Transfer Portal
Ross Hodge and his staff have been working non-stop on building a roster since they arrived in Morgantown. Today, they made a massive addition with former North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff.
Eaglestaff entered the portal when it first opened and saw his recruitment take off with schools like Kentucky, Michigan, Kansas, UCLA, South Carolina, and many others per ON3's Joe Tipton. He eventually made his commitment to South Carolina on March 30th, but ultimately decided to re-open his recruitment.
"This was a difficult decision, but after discussing this with my family this is the best course of action for my future. Thank you to Coach Paris and the South Carolina staff for recruiting me during this process." He told The Field of 68 per Jeff Goodman.
The 6'6 190 pound guard averaged 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this year for the Fighting Hawks. He spent all three of his college seasons in North Dakota scoring 1,360 total points and making 221 three-point field goals. He has a career average of 37.1% from three-point range.
He joins a West Virginia roster that has already received transfer portal commitments from guard Chance Moore, guard Jasper Floyd, guard Honor Huff, forward Jackson Fields, forward Brenen Lorient, and center Harlan Obioha. The Mountaineers have also added forward DJ Thomas from the High School ranks, and still are planning to have forwards Abraham Oyeadier and Haris Elezovic on the roster.
Eaglestaff will have one year of eligibility remaining.
