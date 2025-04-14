West Virginia Reveals Updated Changes to New Football Turf Design
It's a new era of West Virginia football and with that, the Mountaineers will have a new playing surface debuting this fall.
Back in November, the team revealed a sketch of what the new design would look like. After receiving some feedback, they decided to make a few tweaks to it, simplifying the design. One of the biggest complaints that still remains is the thin outline of the Flying WV at the 50-yard line. Some fans were hoping they would put that state behind the logo, similar to the hardwood over at the WVU Coliseum.
Initial Design
Updated Design
Spotting the Differences
In the revised version, the first thing you'll probably notice is the end zones. The font is not sandwiched by the two gold lines, which symbolized that of a country road. Continuing with font, the yard makers are going to remain the same instead of matching the new font pick-axe font that is used on the jerseys. The updated version also has a solid out-of-bounds stripe around the entire field to make it easier on officials, and players, to see where the back of the end zone is.
