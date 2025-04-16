West Virginia Gets In the Mix for Iowa Transfer Guard Seydou Traore
The West Virginia men's basketball roster is slowly but surely beginning to take shape with five players committed, four of whom have already signed their National Letter of Intent.
Head coach Ross Hodge has remained heavily active in the transfer portal and has started reaching out to Power Four players, including Iowa guard Seydou Traore, according to The Portal Report. In addition to WVU, Traore has also heard from Alabama, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, George Washington, Memphis, Penn State, Seton Hall, UNLV, Washington State, and others.
The 6'7", 215-pound guard from Bronx, New York, began his career in the MAAC, playing for Manhattan. In 28 games (27 starts) with the Jaspers, he averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks, making an impact on both ends of the floor.
This past season, he transferred to Iowa and had a fairly limited role, seeing roughly 16 minutes of floor time per night, mostly coming off the bench. Naturally, Traore saw his per-game averages dip, scoring just 5.9 points and grabbing three rebounds a night. While his numbers decreased across the board, his shooting percentage from the floor did slightly improve from 43.3% to 43.6%.
The former Hawkeye isn't much of a three-point shooter, connecting on just 25% of attempts from range throughout the first two years of his career, but in the right situation, he could be a reliable scoring option once again, as he was a year ago in Manhattan.
Traore will have two years of eligibility remaining.
