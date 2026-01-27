Ross Hodge’s Powerful Message to WVU’s Honor Huff Amid a Brutal Stretch

The West Virginia Mountaineers find themselves sitting at 13-7 (4-3) rolling into tonight's home game against Kansas State. Many are still trying to truly figure out what this team, led by first-year head coach Ross Hodge, is truly capable of.

In order for the Mountaineers to finish the season strong and make a run at the NCAA Tournament, they are going to need their top scoring threat, Honor Huff, to snap out of this rough shooting stretch he's been in lately.

Hodge was asked directly about Huff’s rough last few games, and he articulated the exact advice he has given him during this time.

“Yeah, just keep making the simple play,” Hodge said. “Don’t press and let the game come to you. Don’t feel like you gotta force the issue. You know it’s a long game, and the game always opens up for good players. Don’t feel like you have to press to get the look, and when you get a good clean look, you know you kinda press and rush it just a little bit.”

Hodge talked about how he understands that Huff might be feeling rushed in his process. The lack of a known opportunity for the next shot is where Hodge thinks Huff needs to just trust his teammates and allow it to open up more for other guys.

“In the Arizona State game, I thought he did a good job,” Hodge said. “They were kind of putting two on the ball on him in ball screen coverages, and he’s done a good job being a facilitator in that range… He’s gotta stay aggressive and keep making simple plays. Let the game come to you while being aggressive, and don’t press. I know it can be frustrating at times when you just are getting face-guarded all over the floor.”

The last four games haven't been the prettiest from the floor and three-point range for Huff. However, Hodge does find the silver lining in Huff's scoring woes. He believes it's opening up opportunities for others, and eventually that will create more space for Huff to operate.

