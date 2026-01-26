Ranking All Seven of WVU's 2026 Home Games From Least Exciting to Can’t-Miss Showdowns

A week ago, the Big 12 Conference released the football schedule for the 2026 season, bringing West Virginia's slate to completion.

WVU will play seven home games next fall, playing just one true road game until late October when they make their second road trip to Fort Worth to play TCU. Which are the most exciting home matchups for the Mountaineers? Here's how I'm ranking them.

No. 7: Sept. 12 vs. UT Martin

No offense to the Skyhawks, but this one isn't going to draw that big of a crowd since it's likely to be a blowout. Mountaineer fans will be saving their money to travel to Charlotte the following weekend for the neutral-site game against Virginia.

No. 6: Sept. 5 vs. Coastal Carolina

I nearly had this one spot higher just simply because it's the season-opener, and that in itself generates a bunch of excitement. Still, it doesn't come anywhere near the importance and intensity of a Big 12 game.

No. 5: Oct. 17 vs. Cincinnati

West Virginia has had its way with the Bearcats over the years, with an all-time series record of 18-3-1. They've also won four straight in the series, including two as members of the Big 12. No, it's not a rivalry, but having an old Big East foe on the schedule brings back some nostalgia.

No. 4: Oct. 10 vs. Arizona

If WVU takes care of business in the non-conference part of the schedule and wins its first two league games against a pair of first-year coaches in Eric Morris (Oklahoma State) and Jimmy Rogers (Iowa State), Morgantown will be buzzing with the Wildcats coming to town.

No. 3: Sept. 26 vs. Oklahoma State

The appeal of Oklahoma State isn't what it once was, but it will be the Mountaineers' Big 12 opener, and if they beat Virginia the week prior, Milan Puskar Stadium will be bumping.

No. 2: Nov. 14 vs. Kansas

Kansas No. 2?!? What?!? Listen, I'm putting the matchup with the Jayhawks here because it could end up being a very important game in regard to a potential Big 12 title race. If WVU is playing well and is in the conversation, it'll be extremely important to protect home field and win this game.

No. 1: Nov. 21 vs. Houston

For many of the same reasons listed above, this could end up playing a big part in deciding whether or not the Mountaineers are still in contention entering the final week of the season. That is under the assumption that they play well enough up to that point, of course. If not, it's still my No. 1 game because it's the final game of the season and an opportunity to go out with a bang at home against what could be a Big 12 title contender.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Football Alumni Absent From Super Bowl for Second Straight Year

Measurements Revealed for West Virginia Football’s Incoming Freshmen and Transfers

West Virginia’s Running Back Room Looks Dangerous but One Thing Could Sink It

MAILBAG: Roster Limit, Players Missing, Major Concerns + More

What 20 Games Have Really Taught Us About West Virginia and Its True Ceiling