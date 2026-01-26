Measurements Revealed for West Virginia Football’s Incoming Freshmen and Transfers

Mountaineers Now

More information about the 2026 WVU football roster.
Yesterday, we released the jersey numbers of every West Virginia newcomer (transfer and true freshmen). Today, we take a look at each player's measurements, which are now listed on the team's official roster.

Transfers

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. - 6'1", 203 lbs

RB Cam Cook - 5'9", 202 lbs

FB Kayden Luke - 5'11", 249 lbs

WR DJ Epps - 5'11", 182 lbs
WR Taron Francis - 6'1", 207 lbs
WR Keon Hutchins - 6'0", 178 lbs
WR John Neider - 6'2", 196 lbs
WR Prince Strachan - 6'5", 211 lbs
WR Kedrick Triplett - 5'11", 211 lbs

TE Cameron Ball - 6'7", 240 lbs
TE Josh Sapp - 6'2", 234 lbs

OL Carsten Casady - 6'6", 304 lbs
OL Amare Grayson - 6'1", 309 lbs
OL Cam Griffin - 6'2", 313 lbs
OL Wes King - 6'3", 304 lbs
OL Devin Vass - 6'6", 306 lbs
OL DeShawn Woods - 6'5", 291 lbs

BAN Jeremiah Johnson - 6'2", 243 lbs

DE David Afogho - 6'2", 246 lbs

DL KJ Henson - 6'4", 275 lbs
DL Harper Holloman - 6'2", 258 lbs
DL Will LeBlanc - 6'5", 289 lbs
DL Jaylen Thomas - 6'2", 313 lbs
DL Darius Wiley - 6'6", 255 lbs

LB Malachi Hood - 6'2", 224 lbs
LB Isaiah Patterson - 6'2", 242 lbs
LB Tyler Stolsky - 6'2", 235 lbs

CB Da’Mun Allen - 6'3", 190 lbs
CB Chams Diagne - 6'3", 211 lbs
CB Geimere Latimer - 5'10", 191 lbs
CB Jaire Rawlison - 5'9", 188 lbs
CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. - 6'3", 178 lbs

N/S Andrew Powdrell - 5'9", 185 lbs

S Da’Mare Williams - 6'1", 201 lbs
S Kamari Wilson - 6'0", 212 lbs

K Jack Cassidy - 6'6", 230 lbs
P Bryan Hansen - 6'3", 210 lbs

Freshmen

QB Jyron Hughley - 6'2", 195 lbs

RB Amari Latimer - 6'0", 228 lbs
RB Chris Talley - 5'11", 181 lbs

WR Charlie Hanafin - 6'0", 181 lbs
WR Robert Oliver - 6'2", 180 lbs
WR Malachi Thompson - 6'4", 192 lbs
WR Greg Wilfred - 5'9", 166 lbs

TE Kade Bush - 6'4", 220 lbs
TE Sam Hamilton - 6'4", 235 lbs

OL Kevin Brown - 6'6", 280 lbs
OL Lamarcus Dillard - 6'2", 290 lbs
OL Camden Goforth - 6'4", 321 lbs
OL Rhett Morris - 6'2", 302 lbs
OL Aidan Woods - 6'5", 297 lbs

DL Carter Kessler - 6'2", 250 lbs
DL Yendor Mack - 6'2", 244 lbs
DL Cam Mallory - 6'0", 315 lbs

LB Cameron Dwyer - 6'1", 195 lbs
LB Antoine Sharp Jr. - 6'0", 212 lbs

N/S Miles Khatri - 6'0", 208 lbs
N/S Emory Snyder - 6'3", 200 lbs

CB Makhi Boone - 6'0", 171 lbs

DB Maliek Hawkins - 6'0", 199 lbs

ATH Matt Sieg - 6'0", 180 lbs
ATH John Johnson III 6'0", 180 lbs

