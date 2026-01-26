Measurements Revealed for West Virginia Football’s Incoming Freshmen and Transfers
Yesterday, we released the jersey numbers of every West Virginia newcomer (transfer and true freshmen). Today, we take a look at each player's measurements, which are now listed on the team's official roster.
Transfers
QB Michael Hawkins Jr. - 6'1", 203 lbs
RB Cam Cook - 5'9", 202 lbs
FB Kayden Luke - 5'11", 249 lbs
WR DJ Epps - 5'11", 182 lbs
WR Taron Francis - 6'1", 207 lbs
WR Keon Hutchins - 6'0", 178 lbs
WR John Neider - 6'2", 196 lbs
WR Prince Strachan - 6'5", 211 lbs
WR Kedrick Triplett - 5'11", 211 lbs
TE Cameron Ball - 6'7", 240 lbs
TE Josh Sapp - 6'2", 234 lbs
OL Carsten Casady - 6'6", 304 lbs
OL Amare Grayson - 6'1", 309 lbs
OL Cam Griffin - 6'2", 313 lbs
OL Wes King - 6'3", 304 lbs
OL Devin Vass - 6'6", 306 lbs
OL DeShawn Woods - 6'5", 291 lbs
BAN Jeremiah Johnson - 6'2", 243 lbs
DE David Afogho - 6'2", 246 lbs
DL KJ Henson - 6'4", 275 lbs
DL Harper Holloman - 6'2", 258 lbs
DL Will LeBlanc - 6'5", 289 lbs
DL Jaylen Thomas - 6'2", 313 lbs
DL Darius Wiley - 6'6", 255 lbs
LB Malachi Hood - 6'2", 224 lbs
LB Isaiah Patterson - 6'2", 242 lbs
LB Tyler Stolsky - 6'2", 235 lbs
CB Da’Mun Allen - 6'3", 190 lbs
CB Chams Diagne - 6'3", 211 lbs
CB Geimere Latimer - 5'10", 191 lbs
CB Jaire Rawlison - 5'9", 188 lbs
CB Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. - 6'3", 178 lbs
N/S Andrew Powdrell - 5'9", 185 lbs
S Da’Mare Williams - 6'1", 201 lbs
S Kamari Wilson - 6'0", 212 lbs
K Jack Cassidy - 6'6", 230 lbs
P Bryan Hansen - 6'3", 210 lbs
Freshmen
QB Jyron Hughley - 6'2", 195 lbs
RB Amari Latimer - 6'0", 228 lbs
RB Chris Talley - 5'11", 181 lbs
WR Charlie Hanafin - 6'0", 181 lbs
WR Robert Oliver - 6'2", 180 lbs
WR Malachi Thompson - 6'4", 192 lbs
WR Greg Wilfred - 5'9", 166 lbs
TE Kade Bush - 6'4", 220 lbs
TE Sam Hamilton - 6'4", 235 lbs
OL Kevin Brown - 6'6", 280 lbs
OL Lamarcus Dillard - 6'2", 290 lbs
OL Camden Goforth - 6'4", 321 lbs
OL Rhett Morris - 6'2", 302 lbs
OL Aidan Woods - 6'5", 297 lbs
DL Carter Kessler - 6'2", 250 lbs
DL Yendor Mack - 6'2", 244 lbs
DL Cam Mallory - 6'0", 315 lbs
LB Cameron Dwyer - 6'1", 195 lbs
LB Antoine Sharp Jr. - 6'0", 212 lbs
N/S Miles Khatri - 6'0", 208 lbs
N/S Emory Snyder - 6'3", 200 lbs
CB Makhi Boone - 6'0", 171 lbs
DB Maliek Hawkins - 6'0", 199 lbs
ATH Matt Sieg - 6'0", 180 lbs
ATH John Johnson III 6'0", 180 lbs
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_