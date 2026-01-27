How to Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Late Tuesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to remain perfect at home this season when they welcome the Kansas State Wildcats.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (13-7, 4-3) vs. Kansas State (10-10, 1-6)

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 27th, 8:30 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: FS1

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network

Players to Watch:

G P.J. Haggerty (KSU): The leading scorer in the Big 12 Conference and the fifth-leading scorer in the nation comes to Morgantown, averaging 23.4 points per contest. Through 20 games, he's shooting 48% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

G Honor Huff (WVU): The Mountaineer sharpshooter has been held in check for three straight games now. He's going to need to emerge soon, or West Virginia could be in some trouble, despite how well Treysen Eaglestaff has played of late. Let's see if he snaps out of his mini funk tonight.

