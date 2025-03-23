Mountaineers Now

Ryan Switzer Reacts to Darian DeVries Allegedly Talking to Indiana During the Season

The West Virginia native was not thrilled with Darian DeVries' introductory press conference at Indiana.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 11, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer and his wife Gabie Switzer sing \"Country Roads\" after the West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
The West Virginia coaching search is well underway, and a decision should be made within the next few days. The news of Darian DeVries leaving WVU for Indiana after just one year sent shockwaves throughout the state. No one expected WVU to be searching for a coach once again, including former NFL wide receiver and West Virginia native, Ryan Switzer.

During his introductory press conference at Indiana, DeVries gave a response to a question that suggested that he began talking with the Hoosiers about the position before the end of West Virginia's season.

“The process is the process on how it plays out," DeVries said. "As you were going through their season, they were very respectful of making sure that my focus continued to be on our team, and I certainly appreciated that.”

Switzer took exception to the response tweeting, "Tough look. Hate this for my home state. WVU basketball isn’t a stepping-stone job. That’s why you have to be careful who you hire. It’s more than just college athletics for us West Virginians. Always prefer someone with WV ties; because they know what it means for the state."

Switzer played football at the University of North Carolina but has remained a big supporter of WVU athletics, particularly the men's and women's basketball teams. The Charleston, West Virginia native spent five years in the NFL, playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns. He is now the wide receivers coach & passing game coordinator at Tulsa.

Schuyler Callihan
