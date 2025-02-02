Score Predictions for West Virginia at Cincinnati
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 4-5) are on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-8, 2-7) Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 64, Cincinnati 61
If West Virginia plays like it did in the second half versus Houston earlier this week, I really like their chances to win this game on the road. Winning on the road is a challenging thing to do in this league, and Mountaineer fans know all about those road woes over the last handful of years.
This isn't a make-or-break game for either team by any means, but it's one that features two desperate teams at varying degrees. Since knocking off Iowa State, the Mountaineers have lost three straight, including a pair of very favorable games against Arizona State and Kansas State. Meanwhile, Cincy is off to a rugged 2-7 start in Big 12 play. Something has to give.
In a game that could go either way, I'm going to put a slight lean on West Virginia coming out with the win because of their defense. The Bearcats have struggled to score the basketball this season, and when WVU holds its opponents to 70 points or fewer, they are 11-3. Cincinnati has scored 70 or less in eight of their last nine games. Perhaps this is where Darian DeVries and Co. get back on track.
Prediction record: 13-7
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 61, Cincinnati 58
This matchup features two of the worst offenses in the Big 12.
West Virginia has allowed its opponents to get off to a fast start during its three-game skid. The Mountaineers were able to get within five after trailing by 20 against Houston with their defense, and it provides some optimism moving forward.
Cincinnati is coming off a two-game road trip and after a lopsided loss to BYU, the Bearcats fell by three against Utah.
The Mountaineers have the edge in defense, but West Virginia has struggled with teams that have multiple scorers and the Bearcats have four players averaging double figures.
The difference in this game will be Javon Small, the Big 12’s leading scorer. He was held to eight points against Houston, his lowest output of the season, and I suspect he will bounce back in a big way.
The team that scores 60 first may come out victorious and I’ll give that honor to the Mountaineers with Javon Small coming up with some late game heroics to get WVU back in the win column, 61-58.
Prediction record: 13-7
