The X-Factor to West Virginia Getting Its Season Back on Track
While everyone has their focus on West Virginia's inefficiency on the offensive end of the floor, and rightfully so, it's what they do on the other end that will determine whether or not they can snap out of this funk and get in the win column more often than not down the stretch.
It all starts and ends with the straw that stirs the drink - Sencire Harris. He's the best on-ball defender the Mountaineers have and is without question the best WVU has had in that facet of the game since Jevon Carter.
When he's playing to his full capability, he can be a pest for opposing ball-handlers. Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson even called him "a problem" in a complimentary fashion, noting how difficult he is to deal with. Of course, he had some help, but his energy and tenacity on defense is what sparked the Mountaineers' red-hot start in the second half against Houston, which allowed them to climb back within a couple of possessions.
Making shots would certainly help, but let's not fool ourselves here - if this team wants to get back to its winning ways, it all boils down to how they perform defensively. Darian DeVries is well aware of it, stating, "That's what we have to hang our hat on," during his postgame interview with Tony Caridi.
When West Virginia holds its opponents to 70 points or less, they are 11-3. When they score 71 or more, WVU is just 2-4. The good news? Cincinnati, Sunday's opponent, has scored 70 or less in eight of their last nine games. The next team on the docket, TCU, has gone under that number in seven of their last eight games.
These next two games are a great opportunity for the Mountaineers to "get right" and get their confidence back. But again, it starts with Sencire Harris and the defense playing at an elite level, as they did in the second half of the Houston game.
