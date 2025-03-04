Score Predictions for West Virginia at Utah
The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-12, 8-10) wrap up a two-game road trip against the Utah Utes (16-13, 8-10) Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+
Schuyler Callihan: Utah 74, West Virginia 68
While I do believe West Virginia is the better team, beating someone twice in this league is a challenge. Utah's last time out, they scored 99 points against Arizona State, 58 of which came in the second half. I'm not expecting some barrage of buckets on this stingy West Virginia defense, but I can see lapses occurring.
Gabe Madsen, one of the top scorers in the Big 12, was limited to just seven points in the first matchup. Josh Eilert will do everything he can to free him up and create opportunities for him to score, even if it means playing him more off of the ball.
Utah's length and size gave WVU some issues in Morgantown and this time around, they'll be more physical and try to get the ball deep into the paint, especially after seeing BYU's Fousseyni Traore have an efficient 9/13 shooting night over the weekend.
WVU battles, but has too many lapses defensively in the second half. Utah wins and avoids the season sweep.
Prediction record: 20-9.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 71, Utah 69
Josh Eilert is in the interim head coach role again, taking over Utah basketball program that was exceeding preseason expectations under the direction of Craig Smith. The Utes are currently in a three-way tie for ninth in the league and after they were voted to finish last in the league in the preseason.
Eilert is 1-1 after the Utes had their highest offensive output since the season opener against Alcorn State. The Utes handle Arizona State 99-73 to extend their home winning streak to five.
West Virginia is on a four-game road skid after BYU imposed its will over the Mountaineers in the second half to a dominating 77-56 victory.
The Mountaineers have struggled on the road, but the defense may carry them in Salt Lake City. West Virginia held the Utes to under 42% from the field to notch one of its seven wins when hold teams to that mark during Big 12 play, and I suspect after an offensive outburst the Utes just had, they will come out cold.
West Virginia has, to be kind, struggled on the offensive end outside of Javon Small. Although, there have been some moments from the supporting cast, Joseph Yesufu has stepped up along with Amani Hansberry.
I believe West Virginia will get back to its defensive standards, even after BYU had its way, and slow down Utah while the Mountaineers find an offensive flow and Jonathan Powell may be that guy on Tuesday. WVU finds a way to pull out its first road win since Feb. 2, 71-69.
Prediction record: 20-9.
