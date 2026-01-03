Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations From West Virginia's Brutal Start to Big 12 Play

No. 3 Iowa State took care of business against West Virginia on Friday night in the Big 12 opener, winning by a score of 80-59. The loss drops the Mountaineers to 9-5 on the season, while the Cyclones remain unbeaten at 14-0.

A look at our updated stock report.

Stock Up: Chance Moore

The MVP of the night and really the only reliable offense West Virginia had was with Honor Huff having an off night. Because of his ability to not only get to the rim but also finish through contact, he's going to be one of the key pieces to this team's success or lack thereof in the Big 12. If he can continue to do what he did tonight, WVU will have a puncher's chance when at full strength.

Stock Down: DJ Thomas

It was not a good night for the young pup, who looked out of sorts in his Big 12 debut. He played sped up, was not physical enough inside, and just looked stiff with everything he was doing. I'm sure jitters played a factor, considering this was West Virginia's first true road game of the season, but I'm not sure he's going to be able to contribute much here in these first handful of games in league play. Needs to get stronger and develop more confidence.

Stock Down: Offensive efficiency

Iowa State has a potent offensive attack, so I'm not going to knock West Virginia too much on the defensive end. With tonight's result, WVU is now 0-5 when allowing 70+ points. That's putting a ton of pressure on your defense to be elite night in and night out. Too many threes taken by guys who shouldn't be taking threes. Too many missed opportunities at the cup by guys not named Chance Moore. And finally, too much stagnation on offense. The ball sticks, and there's no movement.

Stock Down: The frontcourt

Yes, Lorient was out, but still, the trio of Harlan Obioha, DJ Thomas, and Jackson Fields needs to be more productive — offensively and defensively. Tonight, those three combined for 14 points and 7 rebounds. I don't care who you're playing, you're not going to hang around with a chance to win with those being the numbers from three players in your frontcourt.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Targets Troy Transfer Receiver for Portal Visit

West Virginia Bandit Keenan Eck Enters the Transfer Portal

WVU Set to Host All-OVC–Big South Edge Rusher

West Virginia to Host Intriguing Transfer Linebacker for Weekend Visit

West Virginia Extends Offer to 115-Tackle JUCO All-American Defensive Back