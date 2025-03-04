Mountaineers Now

ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia is Benefitting From an Incredibly Weak Tournament Bubble

Somehow, the Mountaineers are still safe from the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) answers questions during a postgame interview after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) answers questions during a postgame interview after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Having victories over three top-10 teams (at the time the game was played) is enough to really bolster your NCAA Tournament resume. However, when you've lost 12 games, including three to non-tournament teams and a couple of others to bubble teams, that resume takes quite the hit.

Not for West Virginia.

Even after Saturday's lopsided loss to the BYU Cougars, the Mountaineers reside comfortably in the field of 68, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi as a No. 10 seed in the West Region. They are not listed in the "Last Four Byes," meaning the last four teams in the tournament who avoid the "First Four" play-in games.

At this point, it would probably take WVU losing its final two games of the season to Utah and UCF to be in big-time danger.

Lunardi's West Region projection

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joseph Yesufu (1) celebrates during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

1. Tennessee vs. 16. Norfolk State

8. BYU vs. 9. New Mexico

5. Missouri vs. 12. Yale

4. Michigan vs. 13. Chattanooga

6. Marquette vs. 11. UC San Diego

3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Northern Colorado

7. Mississippi State vs. 10. West Virginia

2. Michigan State vs. 15. Central Connecticut State

The Mountaineers and the Utes of Utah will throw the ball up in the air tonight at approximately 9 p.m. EST. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

