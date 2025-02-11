Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. BYU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8, 6-6) host the BYU Cougars (15-8, 6-6) Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST ,and the action will broadcast on CBSSN.
Here are out picks for tonight's game.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 73, BYU 70
BYU has one of the best scoring offenses in the Big 12 Conference. They shoot it well from all areas of the floor, with the exception of the free throw line. For whatever reason, they've struggled at the charity stripe this season, but they also don't get their a bunch either.
This game will likely be determined by which team controls the pace of play. The Cougars don't play uptempo, but they can force teams into playing a high-scoring affair, and obviously that's not in West Virginia's wheelhouse.
BYU has been consistent with its offense coming out of the gate, ranking in the top 20 nationally in first half points per game, averaging 39.4 points. I've got a feeling we'll have a pretty good idea as to where this game is headed in the first ten minutes of play. If BYU is knocking down shots left and right, it's likely to be a long night for the Old Gold and Blue.
I've been back and forth on this one, but I'm going to lean toward the Mountaineers pulling out a close one with Javon Small putting on his cape in the final minutes to ensure a victory.
Prediction record: 15-8.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 72, BYU 71
West Virginia will need to play with maximum defensive effort to knock off BYU Tuesday night.
When West Virginia holds opponents to under 44% shooting from the field, the Mountaineers are 14-2, in the opposite direction, WVU is 1-6 with the lone win coming against Arizona in the Battle 4 Atlantis midseason tournament.
BYU brings in one of the most efficient offenses in the Big 12. In conference play, the Cougars are averaging a league-leading 47.6% from the field, including sitting second in the league from three-point range at 36.9%.
The Mountaineers will have to pay special attention to guard Richie Saunders. The junior is scoring a team-high 17.5 ppg during the conference schedule and is shooting a league-leading 46.5% from three. He came off the bench and scored 17 points in the Cougars' win in Morgantown last season.
On the road, BYU is shooting 43,7% from the floor this season, although Saunders haven’t suffered.
It's clear the Mountaineers will need a big defensive effort, but the offense still needs to continue its production the last two games. Senior guard Joseph Yesufu has averaged 13.7 ppg in the last three games, behind an efficient 59.3% (16-27) from the field, including 9-18 from three-point range.
If West Virginia comes out with the same defensive tenacity, coupled with a tough rebounding effort, the Mountaineers will come out on top. WVU gets it done 72-71.
Prediction record: 15-8.
