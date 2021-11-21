Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Clemson

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) look to bounce back at the Shriner's Children's Charleston Classic against Clemson (4-1) at 5:00 pm on ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: Clemson 72, West Virginia 70

Clemson is an interesting team. I think they're good enough to make the NCAA Tournament, but they're going to need to stack up some quality wins in non-conference play before they get into the thick of their ACC schedule. So this is a great opportunity for them to pick up one of those quality wins against West Virginia.

I know it's rare to see West Virginia drop back-to-back games this early in the season, but that's what I believe will happen Sunday evening. The Tigers shoot the three-ball at a 46% clip as a team and they very rarely turn over the rock. West Virginia's wins have been full of turnovers by the opposition and if they can't get extra possessions, it will be difficult for this team to win considering the deficiencies they have on the glass.

Clemson hands West Virginia its second loss of the season, 72-70

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 83 Clemson 80

Clemson has multiple three-point shooters on the roster, with guard Al-Amir Dawes' team-leading 13 threes made on the season and 6'10" forward PJ Hall is hitting 50% (8-16) from behind the arc.

Marquette torched West Virginia Friday night from the outside, hitting 12-26 from three to come back from a 12-point deficit.

I don't expect Clemson to be as effective as Marquette, and I believe the Mountaineers will make the necessary adjustments. Additionally, don't underestimate a motivated Mountaineer team to get back in the win column. So, I'm giving West Virginia the edge, 83-80.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.