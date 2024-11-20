Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Iona
Tonight provides an opportunity for the West Virginia Mountaineers to get back on track before heading to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, where they will meet Gonzaga and a couple of other quality basketball teams.
West Virginia should be able to win this one against Iona, but by how much? Here's what we're thinking.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 85, Iona 67.
Iona has not shot the ball well at all through their first four games of the season from three-point land or the charity stripe. For a lower-tier program like the Gaels to go on the road and compete against a Power Four opponent, albeit one in the first year of a new regime, they have to be able to knock down shots consistently.
What we saw last Friday in Pittsburgh is not a true indication of what this Mountaineer basketball team will be in 2024-25. It was a learning experience for them in their first-ever road game together, and to play a team of that caliber in game three is a tough challenge.
I don't expect this to be a complete walk in the park for the Mountaineers, but they should be able to control this game from start to finish, assuming they don't allow Iona's full-court pressure to affect their decision-making and ball security.
West Virginia gets back in the win column with a much better effort on the defensive end, helping improve their record to 3-1.
Prediction record: 3-0.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 87, Iona 68
West Virginia came off its worst performance of the season in the Backyard Brawl Friday night, albeit it was on the road and only the third game of the season. The Mountaineers shot 38.7 % from the field, including 6-29 from three and 8-15 at the free throw line. Heading into the matchup, WVU shot 46.2% from the floor and 38.6% from behind the arc.
The Mountaineers were at a size disadvantage against Pitt, but this will not be the case against the Gaels Wednesday night.
West Virginia will look to get back on track against Iona and this game will get out of hand early. It’s the last game before the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas during Thanksgiving break where the Mountaineers first matchup is against Gonzaga, a program currently ranked third, and this team has shown focus during the early portion of the schedule, and I expect it will continue.
West Virginia downs the Gaels 87 – 68.
Prediction record: 2-1.
The action will begin at 7 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. UCF
Everything UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn Said About West Virginia
Between The Eers: Early Season Thoughts on WVU Basketball