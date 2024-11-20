College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. UCF
If this week's College Football 25 simulation is accurate, the Mountaineers will pick up their sixth win of the season and become bowl-eligible. Unfortunately, it has predicted the last three games incorrectly, so it is not necessarily a sign of good things to come.
One thing I must note is that KJ Jefferson started at quarterback and played the entire game for UCF. He was benched in real life about a month ago and hasn't appeared since. I tried to move him to the bench for the simulation, but the game did not cooperate.
Full highlights of the College Football 25 simulation of West Virginia vs. UCF can be seen at the top of this page.
Below is a breakdown of the passing, rushing, and receiving totals for individual players, along with a breakdown of how the scoring went, in case you don't feel like watching the highlights. Through the first ten games of the season, these simulations have a 5-4 record.
Scoring Breakdown
(UCF) Jacoby Jones 4-yard touchdown reception - 3:42 in 1st QTR; UCF 7-0
(WVU) Garrett Greene 28-yard touchdown rush - 1:36 in 1st QTR; 7-7
(UCF) Johnny Richardson 3-yard touchdown rush - 5:07 in 2nd QTR; UCF 14-7
(UCF) RJ Harvey 3-yard touchdown rush - 3:39 in 2nd QTR; UCF 21-7
(WVU) Jahiem White 1-yard touchdown rush - 1:45 in 2nd QTR; UCF 21-14
(WVU: Traylon Ray 46-yard touchdown reception - 2:48 in 3rd QTR; 21-21
(WVU) Jahiem White 1-yard touchdown rush - 0:39 in 3rd QTR; WVU 28-21
Passing
(WVU) Garrett Greene: 13/17 for 224 yards, one touchdown, one interception
(UCF): KJ Jefferson: 17/21 for 221 yards, one touchdown
Rushing
(WVU) Jahiem White: 14 carries for 114 yards, two touchdowns
(UCF): RJ Harvey 15 carries for 68 yards, one touchdown
(UCF): Johnny Richardson: 4 carries for 21 yards
(WVU) Garrett Greene: 3 carries for 26 yards, one touchdown
Receiving
(WVU) Kole Taylor: 6 receptions for 93 yards
(UCF) Trent Whittemore: 5 receptions for 63 yards
(UCF) Chauncey Magwood: 4 receptions for 58 yards
(UCF) Kobe Hudson: 3 receptions for 46 yards
(WVU) Traylon Ray: 2 receptions for 73 yards
(WVU) Rodney Gallagher III: 2 receptions for 42 yards
(UCF) Randy Pittman Jr.: 2 receptions for 28 yards
(UCF) RJ Harvey: 2 receptions for 22 yards
(WVU) Hudson Clement: 2 receptions for 20 yards
(UCF) Jacoby Jones: 1 reception for 4 yards, one touchdown
2024 simulated results tracker
vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State L 17-23 (OT)
at Arizona W 21-20
at Cincinnati L 17-24
vs. Baylor W 28-25
vs. UCF W 28-21
at Texas Tech
2024 actual results
vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State L 16-28
vs. Kansas State L 18-45
at Arizona W 31-26
at Cincinnati W 31-24
vs. Baylor L 35-49
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
