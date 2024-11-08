Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. UMass
West Virginia and UMass meet on the hardwood tonight inside WVU Coliseum. The former Atlantic 10 foes have met 42 times with WVU winning 28 of those games. UMass has had the upper-hand recently, winning four straight in the series but last year was the first game between the two since 2007.
Here's how we see tonight's game playing out.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 81, UMass 70.
This is sort of a tricky game for West Virginia. UMass got things turned around last year in the second season under Frank Martin, winning 20 games for the first time since the 2013-14 season. This one will not be a walk in the park for the Mountaineers. They'll have to earn this one.
West Virginia's frontcourt of Amani Hansberry, Eduardo Andre, and whoever is playing the four will have a tall task in defending and limiting Malek Abdelgowad who posted a double-double in UMass' season opener going for 12 points and 12 boards. WVU will certainly see bigger frontcourt challenges, but this is a pretty stingy one for this early in the season.
Tucker DeVries will be the difference in this game as the Mountaineers hold off a strong effort from UMass to win comfortably late.
Prediction record: 1-0.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 72, Umass 66
West Virginia will undoubtedly be tested against a Frank Martin led Umass team. The Minutemen posted a 103-74 victory Monday night against New Hampshire behind 26 points from guard Rahsool Diggins. The senior was 8-16 from three-points range and big six-foot-ten big man Malek Abdelgowad produced a double-double 12 points and 12 rebounds.
West Virginia has played better than expected and has received contributions throughout the lineup, but Tucker DeVries has led the group in the exhibition game against the University of Charleston (WV) and 18 points in the season opening win against Robert Morris Monday night.
West Virginia has looked poised early and has taken care of the ball, but so did UMass. This game more than likely will come down to extra possessions if WVU cannot maintain its stellar shooting from the floor. The Mountaineers have shot over 50% in the exhibition game versus UC and against Robert Morris, however, rebounding has been an issue and it may come in to play Friday night.
Martin's teams are physical, but the Mountaineers are ready for the challenge. This game may be closer than fans are comfortable with, but I believe West Virginia will find a way to win in the latter stages of the game. West Virginia guts a win out 72-66.
Prediction record: 1-0.
