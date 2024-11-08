Mountaineers Now

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. UMass

The Mountaineers are near double-digit favorites for Friday night's matchup in the Coliseum.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry
West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia will look to improve to 2-0 on the season when they play host to the UMass Minutemen Friday night at 7 p.m EST.

Star ratings (Strength of prediction):

1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -9.5

1-star play on West Virginia (-9.5): The Minutemen have the length and size in the frontcourt to be able to compete on the inside. Frank Martin-coached teams always play tough, gritty, and scrappy, and that's no different with this team. That being said, West Virginia's offensive firepower is too much for UMass over the duration of a 40-minute game. UMass will keep it close for 30 or so minutes, but WVU should be able to pull away late and win by double digits.

Over/Under: 153.5

1-star play on the under: West Virginia got out to a 30-2 start the other night against Robert Morris in the opener, and a lot of that was fueled by the tenacity on the defensive end of the floor. I'm still a little uncertain on how high-scoring WVU games will be this season, but I'm going to lean to the under even though we missed out on hitting it in the opener. This number seems about right, but just a notch or two too high.

Record this season:

ATS: 1-0 (100%)
O/U: 0-0 (0%)
Overall: 1-1 (50%)

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

