Sencire Harris Transfers to Big 12 Conference Foe
West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris will not return to the men's basketball program after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in late March following the departure of former head coach Darian DeVries. Instead, he announced on social media he will be transferring to the University of Cincinnati.
The sophomore averaged 1.6 steals per game, including a career-high four steals twice against Cincinnati and at home versus Arizona State. He also averaged 5.9 points, 1.5 assists and 4.3 assists per game in his lone season in Morgantown.
Harris also left a message for Mountaineer fans following his announcement with, "Man I just wanna give all the thanks to the WVU fans I’m sorry for the way everything went!! I will always love WVU forever."
