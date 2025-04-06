West Virginia is Targeting a Three-Point Sharpshooter in the Transfer Portal
West Virginia is making moves in the transfer portal, and sooner than later, Ross Hodge will start landing key pieces to his first-ever roster in Morgantown.
Recently, the Mountaineers contacted Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, joining a long list of schools that are in hot pursuit.
According to Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops, Huff has also heard from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa, Kansas, Loyola Chicago, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Seton Hall, SMU, South Carolina, St. John's, USF, Utah State, Vanderbilt, VCU,
Ross Hodge will have his eyes fixated on acquiring elite defensive talent, but he's not going to completely neglect basketgetters, which is exactly what Huff is. He's a career 39% shooter from three-point land, 43% from the floor, and has averaged double digits in all three years he's played thus far.
Huff began his career at VMI, where he posted 10 points per game as a true freshman. He then transferred to Chattanooga but was forced to sit out the 2022-23 season due to an in-conference transfer rule. In his first season with the Mocs, he averaged 17.4 points, averaging nearly 3.5 made three-pointers per contest. This past year, Huff averaged 15.2 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from the field and 41% from deep.
Huff will have one year of eligibility remaining.
