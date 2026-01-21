Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Arizona State

Winning on the road is incredibly difficult, and if there's anyone who knows that struggle its West Virginia, who is currently 0-6 when playing away from Morgantown and 0-2 in true road games.

How will things go tonight? Here are my predictions for today's game. Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Arizona State -1.5

Prediction: West Virginia covers.

This is going to be a really tight game that could end up going either way. As strong as the Mountaineers are defensively, Arizona State is still going to get in their groove at some point and hit a bunch of shots. If Honor Huff can't get going and the rest of WVU's offense is ice cold, it could be a big, big problem. On a neutral floor or in Morgantown, West Virginia, would be the clear favorite. Just the simple fact that it's on the road makes it a huge challenge, but one I believe they are finally ready to overcome.

Over/Under: 145.5

Prediction: Over

I don't know why, but it always feels like when a high-scoring team plays a defensive-minded team, the game plays out in favor of the team that can really score it. I expect that to be the case here, especially when you take into account how poor the Sun Devils have been defensively. They've allowed 100 points twice in their last four games, 90+ in four of their last seven, and 80+ in six of their last seven. Even against a strong Houston defense, they were able to put up 73, so yeah, 146 or higher seems attainable.

Tip is set for 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

