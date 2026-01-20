West Virginia QB Jaylen Henderson Transfers to Nearby Group of Five School
Former WVU quarterback Jaylen Henderson has shut down his recruitment, announcing that he will be transferring to Liberty — the team the Mountaineers beat out in his portal recruitment a year ago.
Henderson came to West Virginia thinking he would have a chance to compete for the starting job. Nicco Marchiol ended up being the guy to begin the season, and surprisingly, he was the third option Rich Rodriguez turned to in the Backyard Brawl, following Marchiol and true freshman Scotty Fox Jr.
Following a blowout loss to Kansas in the Big 12 opener, Henderson got the opportunity to start the following week against Utah, but that didn't go well whatsoever. He completed just 3/7 pass attempts for 22 yards, while rushing the ball 13 times for 28 yards. That would be the last time we would see him in a Mountaineer uniform, as he dealt with an injury for a little while, and then by the time he recovered, Fox had become the team's clear starter.
Tracking where former West Virginia Mountaineers are transferring to
QB Jaylen Henderson ----> Liberty
QB Khalil Wilkins ----> Marshall
RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn
RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas
WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona
WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall
WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa
WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami
OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall
OL Donovan Haslam ----> Tennessee
OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall
DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida
DL Elijah Simmons ----> Florida International
DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin
EDGE Curtis Jones Jr. ----> Virginia Tech
EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida
LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas
CB Dawayne Galloway ----> Akron
S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida
S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas
S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo
S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State
K Ethan Head ----> Troy
P Aidan Stire ----> Akron
To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.
