West Virginia QB Jaylen Henderson Transfers to Nearby Group of Five School

Former WVU quarterback Jaylen Henderson has shut down his recruitment, announcing that he will be transferring to Liberty — the team the Mountaineers beat out in his portal recruitment a year ago.

Henderson came to West Virginia thinking he would have a chance to compete for the starting job. Nicco Marchiol ended up being the guy to begin the season, and surprisingly, he was the third option Rich Rodriguez turned to in the Backyard Brawl, following Marchiol and true freshman Scotty Fox Jr.

Following a blowout loss to Kansas in the Big 12 opener, Henderson got the opportunity to start the following week against Utah, but that didn't go well whatsoever. He completed just 3/7 pass attempts for 22 yards, while rushing the ball 13 times for 28 yards. That would be the last time we would see him in a Mountaineer uniform, as he dealt with an injury for a little while, and then by the time he recovered, Fox had become the team's clear starter.

Tracking where former West Virginia Mountaineers are transferring to

QB Jaylen Henderson ----> Liberty

QB Khalil Wilkins ----> Marshall

RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn

RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas

WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona

WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall

WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa

WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami

OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall

OL Donovan Haslam ----> Tennessee

OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall

DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida

DL Elijah Simmons ----> Florida International

DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin

EDGE Curtis Jones Jr. ----> Virginia Tech

EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida

LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas

CB Dawayne Galloway ----> Akron

S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida

S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas

S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo

S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State

K Ethan Head ----> Troy

P Aidan Stire ----> Akron

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Why West Virginia Fans Should Not Panic About Another Huge Roster Reset

Curt Cignetti Reflects on Late Father, Former WVU Coach, After National Title

From Star Power to Sleeper Picks — Ranking Every West Virginia Transfer

Why Rich Rod Deserves Time at WVU Despite Curt Cignetti’s Instant Success

Three Former Mountaineers Take the Field in Tonight’s College Football Title Game