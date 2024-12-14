Rich Rodriguez's Contract Length & Salary with WVU Revealed
West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez confirmed during his press conference Friday afternoon that he has a five-year deal with the university, but did so in a joking manner.
"I’ve got a five-year contract, but I would have signed a lifetime contract. But then if I Iost, you would have killed me.”
He didn't get into the financial piece of it, but Pete Thamel of ESPN reported moments ago that Rodriguez will be paid a base salary of $3.5 million for the 2025 season but will have an average base of $3.75 million. He is eligible to earn additional pay for reaching certain benchmarks in wins, conference championships, College Football Playoff appearances, and more. A detailed breakdown of those incentives havsnot been made available to the public or any media at this given time.
“Gosh, it’s great. This is really surreal. It is great to be home. Should have never left," Rodriguez stated. "I am very, very appreciative of the opportunity to come back home to be your head football coach at West Virginia University.”
