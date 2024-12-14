Pat White Expresses Interest in Joining WVU Coaching Staff: 'It Would Be an Honor'
The excitement surrounding West Virginia football is at a level that hasn't been seen since 2007 when the Mountaineers were in the national championship picture.
Rich Rodriguez's return to Morgantown has made for some mixed feelings, but since the hire was announced, most fans have done their best to forgive Rich Rod and support him once again.
The first thing Rodriguez needs to do is put his coaching staff together, and the first name that comes to mind, for most, is former WVU star quarterback Pat White. The Mountaineer legend was out of coaching this past season but has a handful of years of experience coaching for Alcorn State, South Florida, Alabama State, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
White recently appeared on the Pacman Jones Show and was asked if he'd be interested in joining Rich Rod's staff in Morgantown, should the opportunity arise.
“It would be nice to be back in them mountains, man. Especially with my guy Rich. Morgantown is a second home. I love coaching the game of football. And to have an opportunity to work with the guy that helped me make a name for myself and get in there and allow another guy similar to myself to build a name for himself, and finally get that national championship Morgantown been waiting on…For me, it would be an honor to be a part of his staff.”
If you fast-forward to the 22:10 mark, that's when Pat appears on the show.
