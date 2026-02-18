How to Watch West Virginia vs. Utah: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

It's a late tip tonight as West Virginia welcomes in the struggling Utah Utes.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (16-9, 7-5) vs. Utah (9-16, 1-11)

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 18th, 8:30p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — WVU Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: FS1

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch:

G Don McHenry (UTAH): He is their version of Honor Huff, just much bigger at 6'2". Tough shot maker and is connecting on 38% of shots from downtown this season. If WVU can limit his impact, all of the pressure shifts to Terrence Brown.

C Harlan Obioha (WVU): The Utes lack significant size in the frontcourt, so this should be a game where Harlan can get you 10 and 7, while helping close off the painted area.

The Mountaineers are huge favorites for this one, with the line currently at -10.5. The over/under is at 131.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

