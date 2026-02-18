How to Watch West Virginia vs. Utah: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds
In this story:
It's a late tip tonight as West Virginia welcomes in the struggling Utah Utes.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (16-9, 7-5) vs. Utah (9-16, 1-11)
Date/Time: Wednesday, February 18th, 8:30p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV — WVU Coliseum (14,000)
TV/Streaming: FS1
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Players to Watch:
G Don McHenry (UTAH): He is their version of Honor Huff, just much bigger at 6'2". Tough shot maker and is connecting on 38% of shots from downtown this season. If WVU can limit his impact, all of the pressure shifts to Terrence Brown.
C Harlan Obioha (WVU): The Utes lack significant size in the frontcourt, so this should be a game where Harlan can get you 10 and 7, while helping close off the painted area.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Mountaineers are huge favorites for this one, with the line currently at -10.5. The over/under is at 131.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Premium Seating Options at Hope Coliseum Set to Debut for the 2026-27 Season
Quick Hits: Playing with Pressure, Big Concerns, Comeback Comfort + More
Is Ross Hodge About to Deliver What WVU Has Not Seen in Five Years?
The Five Newcomers West Virginia Fans Are Going to Fall in Love With
This Rising Star Assistant is Making West Virginia a Magnet for Top Recruits
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_