Staying in House? Two Internal Options to Replace Darian DeVries
West Virginia University Director of Athletics Wren Baker still has coaches on his short list from last year, but naturally, more names have emerged as coaches across the country.
There is, however, are a pair of potential candidates already in Morgantown. Former head coach Darian DeVries hired two assistant coaches that have resumes which could land them their first head coaching gig.
Chester Frazier has emerged as a frontrunner among the current assistant coaches, but Tom Ostrom has bided his time serving under some of the big names as well, and Baker, leaving no stone unturned, is willing to listen to any member of the current staff.
“We have a lot of guys on staff internally and you guys know, I never talk about candidates. But if somebody raises their hand and wants us to at least look at them, I think we probably would. You listen to all of your stakeholders appropriately, but ultimately, my job is to find the best coach for the program over the long term and that’s what I’m out to do.”
Frazier has built some momentum rather quickly, while Ostrom has been silent, and likely will return to Indiana as an assistant for DeVries, but he should get a look if he’s willing to make the jump to head coach.
Chester Frazier
Prior to WVU, Frazier spent three seasons at his alma mater Illinois as an assistant for Brad Underwood. The Illini went to the Elite Eight this past season after a second-round appearance 2022 a season prior.
He spent two seasons under Mike Young at Virginia Tech. He helped guide the Hokies to a third-place finish in the ACC in 2021 and an NCAA tournament appearance.
Frazier spent seven seasons as an assistant at Kansas State for former Illini head coach Bruce Weber. The Wildcats captured a pair of Big 12 championships during that stretch (2013, 2019 and a trip to the Elite Eight in 2018 that included an upset victory over No. 5 seed Kentucky.
Tom Ostrom
Ostrom spent the last three seasons on DeVries staff. He was with DeVries for two seasons at Drake and claimed two Missouri Valley Conference tournament championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Prior to Drake, Ostrom was an assistant coach on Archie Miller’s staff at the University of Dayton (2011-17) and followed Miller to Indiana University (2017-21).
While at Dayton, the Flyers qualified for four consecutive NCAA Tournaments including an Elite Eight appearance in 2014.
Ostrom worked as an assistant under John Pelphrey at the University of Arkansas from 2007-11 and helped Arkansas to a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2008 after a stint at the University of South Alabama (2004-07) where he helped South Alabama to 24 wins and a Sun Belt title during the 2005-06 season and an NCAA tournament for the first time in eight years.
He spent seven seasons on Billy Donovan's staff at the University of Florida including five seasons as an administrative assistant/video coordinator from 1998-2002 before being promoted to assistant coach in 2003. While Ostrom was at Florida, the Gators played in the NCAA Tournament six times, advanced to the Sweet 16 twice and reached the NCAA championship game in 2000.
