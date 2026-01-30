Power Four, Group of Six, FCS, or D-II: What WVU Lost and Gained via the Portal

There's been a ton of movement in and out of the West Virginia football program this winter, and with things starting to slow down, now is a good time to take our annual look at how the Mountaineers did in the portal.

Here, you'll get a full breakdown of where each former Mountaineer went, by position, and by level. How many players did WVU lose to other Power Four programs? What about Group of Six? FCS? Division II? All of that information is right here on this page, and then you'll see the same format used for the transfer additions directly below the departures.

DEPARTURES (49)

Transferred to Power Four school: (8/35)

WR (2): Rodney Gallagher III (Arizona), Cam Vaughn (Miami)

OL (2): Donovan Haslam (Tennessee), Brandon Homady (North Carolina)

DL (1): Hammond Russell IV (Wisconsin)

EDGE (1): Curtis Jones Jr. (Virginia Tech)

LB (1): Ben Bogle (Arkansas)

S (1): Chris Fileppo (Penn State)

Transferred to Group of Six school: (21/35)

QB (2): Jaylen Henderson (Liberty), Khalil Wilkins (Marshall)

RB (4): Cyncir Bowers (UConn), Diore Hubbard (Wyoming), Tyler Jacklich (San Jose State), Jahiem White (North Texas)

WR (2): Christian Hamilton (Marshall), Oran Singleton Jr. (Tulsa)

OL (3): Xavier Bausley (Marshall), Robby Martin (Marshall), Cooper Young (UAB)

DL (3): Asani Redwood (USF), Elijah Simmons (Florida International), Adam Tomczyk (Hawai'i)

EDGE (1): MarShon Oxley (USF)

CB (1): Dawayne Galloway (Akron)

S (3): Israel Boyce (USF), Jason Cross (North Texas), Zae Jennings (Buffalo)

P (1): Aidan Stire (Akron)

K (1): Ethan Head (Troy)

Transferred to FCS school: (4/35)

RB (1): Clay Ash (Georgetown)

WR (1): Jarel Williams (Alabama A&M)

S (1): William Davis (Sam Houston), Kaleb Gray (Kennesaw State)

Transferred to Division II school: (2/35)

OL (1): Wyatt Minor (Glenville State)

DB (1): Matthias Squire (Glenville State)

ADDITIONS (33)

Transferred from another Power Four school: (13/33)

QB (1): Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma)

FB (1): Kayden Luke (Arizona)

WR (2): TaRon Francis (LSU), Prince Strachan (USC)

OL (1): Devin Vass (Kansas State)

TE (2): Cam Ball (Mississippi State), Josh Sapp (Clemson)

EDGE (1): Tobi Haastrup (Oregon)

LB (1): Malachi Hood (Illinois)

CB (2): Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma)

S (1): Jacob Bradford (LSU)

K (1): Peter Notaro (Alabama)

Transferred from Group of Six school: (18/33)

RB (1): Cam Cook (Jacksonville State)

WR (2): DJ Epps (Troy), John Neider (UConn)

OL (4): Carsten Casady (UConn), Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), Cam Griffin (Jacksonville State), Wes King (Wyoming)

EDGE (3): David Afogho (Bowling Green), Zeke Durham-Campbell (Coastal Carolina), Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky)

LB (2): Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic)

CB (2): Chams Diagne (Georgia State), Jaire Rawlison (Kent State)

S (2): Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), Kamari Wilson (Memphis)

P (1): Bryan Hansen (Colorado State)

K (1): Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky)

Transferred from FCS: (1/33)

LB (1): Jason Hall (Villanova)

Transferred from Division II (1/33)

DL (1): Will LeBlanc (UT Permian Basin)

WVU Players Still in the Portal (14)

QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Tye Edwards, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Jordan McCants, TE Noah Braham, OT Mickel Clay, OL Ethan Chill, OL Jude Edwards, DL Jackson Biser, BAN Keenan Eck, LB Mike Hastie, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, CB BJ Hendrickson III.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

3 Reasons Why WVU Can’t Afford to Sleepwalk Against Baylor, Even With Bears Reeling

CBS Sports Praises Cam Cook as Elite, Then Leaves Him Off Its Top Transfer List

West Virginia Loses Top RB Recruit, Bringing 2027 Class Back to Zero

West Virginia Alum Jahmile Addae Lands New Coaching Job in the NFL

Former West Virginia RBs Clay Ash, Tyler Jacklich Pick Transfer Destinations