Stock Up, Stock Down: Honor Huff, Tournament Resume + More

Last night, West Virginia picked up its fifth win in Big 12 Conference play, defeating Kansas State 59-54.

What should we take away from the victory? A look at our stock watch.

Stock Up: Honor Huff

Could his 5/12 performance from beyond the arc last night signal that he is back to being himself on the offensive end? It's possible. He got out to a slow start, and it looked like it was going to be another one of those nights where he was taken out of the gameplan. He heated up and finished the first half with 12 points. Kansas State did a good job of adjusting at the half, holding him scoreless for a long stretch in the second half and ultimately holding him to 1/7 in the stanza.

Stock Down: Ball security

Thirteen turnovers isn't horrendous, but it's two more than what West Virginia averages per game. On most nights, WVU has been able to limit the damage when they turn it over, but not last night. They allowed 18 points off those 13 turnovers, nearly losing them the game. A good chunk of them came from members of the frontcourt — Brenen Lorient (3), Chance Moore (2), and if you want to count Eaglestaff as a frontcourt wing, he had three as well.

Stock Up: Tournament resume

HEAR ME OUT...No, this isn't going to go down as a signature win or one that moves the needle for the Mountaineers' tournament resume, but had it gone the other way, oh boy, it would have impacted their chances greatly. So yeah, winning this game helped because they really couldn't afford to drop another game to a bad team. Xavier and Wake Forest are already big stains on the resume. Can't have a third.

Stock Down: Starts

How many times now in Big 12 play have we seen the Mountaineers look abysmal in the opening minutes of a game? Four times? Off the top of my head, I'm thinking Houston, Arizona State, Arizona, and last night. Yes, it's extremely important to finish strong, but you don't want to get in the habit of digging yourself into a hole.

