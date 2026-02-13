Brand New WVU Offensive Depth Chart Projection Featuring a Change Up Front

Yesterday, we updated our defensive depth chart for WVU, so today we'll turn our attention to the offense. In this projection, we are only featuring players who are on the roster and on campus. There are some transfers and high school signees who will join the program later on such as guys like JUCO RB Martavious Boswell.

QB: Michael Hawkins Jr., Scotty Fox Jr., Max Brown, Jyron Hughley, John Johnson III, Max Anderson

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Andre Devine

FB: Kayden Luke

WR (X): Prince Strachan, TaRon Francis, John Neider, Malachi Thompson

WR (SL): Kedrick Triplett, Armoni Weaver, Cyrus Traugh, Greg Wilfred

WR (Z): Jaden Bray, Keon Hutchins, DJ Epps, Charlie Hanafin, Robert Oliver

TE: Josh Sapp, Ryan Ward, Cameron Ball, Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Carter Zuliani

LT: Nick Krahe, Malik Agbo, Phillip Bowser, Trevor Bigelow

LG: Wes King, Cam Griffin, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Griffin Fogle

C: Landen Livingston, Cam Griffin, Lamarcus Dillard

RG: Amare Grayson, Devin Vass, Josh Aisosa, Camden Goforth, Raymond Kovalesky

RT: Carsten Casady, Kevin Brown, Deshawn Woods, Aidan Woods, Andreas Hunter

The notable changes

FB: Hey, a fullback! They still exist! Rich Rod made it a point to get one this offseason, and there were a handful that he considered. Kayden Luke, the Arizona transfer, is the one he settled on, and he should have a strong impact in the ground game.

TE: Some new faces populate this room, including projected starter Josh Sapp (Clemson transfer) and my No. 3 option Cameron Ball (Mississippi State transfer). Sandwiched between those two is Ryan Ward, who showed some promise in his first year with the Mountaineers last fall.

RG: The last time we did a depth chart, Amare Grayson had not committed to the team. For now, I have him starting over K-State transfer Devin Vass. Both should see playing time, and there's a chance both get an opportunity to start games. Vass still has some development ahead of him, while Grayson is experienced, knows the offense, and has worked with Rick Trickett.

