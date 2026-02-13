WVU Five-Star Signee Miles Sadler Delivers Eye-Popping Performance

For some West Virginia basketball fans, next season can't get here soon enough.

Yes, there is still plenty of time for the Mountaineers to get things together and win enough games to get to the NCAA Tournament, but it's going to be an uphill battle. Next year, WVU will have the highest-rated recruit in program history, Miles Sadler, on the roster and running the offense.

In a game on Thursday night against Dream City Christian (AZ), Sadler put up some videogame-like numbers, pouring in 37 points on 12/24 shooting from the floor, including a 7/15 night from three-point range, according to Sam Kayser of League Ready. The future Mountaineer guard also pulled down four rebounds and dished out three assists.

Miles Sadler

Sadler is the type of guard that can instantly change the outlook of a team's immediate future. It's a lot of pressure to put on a first-year player, but he has all of the tools and ability to turn the Mountaineers into a surefire NCAA Tournament team in 2026-27. Because of his size (5'10", 165), he's not necessarily someone you have to worry about being a one-and-done. He's going to have multiple years of high-level production to truly gain the attention of NBA front offices.

On Thursday, WVU head coach Ross Hodge was asked about his relationship with Miles and how he's remained in contact with him since signing day.

“You definitely want to stay connected to what they’re doing, and they’re connected to what we’re doing, not only myself but all of our staff, but not only with (guard) Miles (Sadler) but the rest of his family and coaches and everything. So, you want to continue strengthening those relationships and bonds and try to stay connected not only Miles but all those guys, (Center) Aliou (Dioum) and (guard) Kingston (Whitty) and try to get to know each other as much as you can, so by the time they get on campus in June you feel like there is some connectivity already.”

