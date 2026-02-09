There's One Thing Ross Hodge Must Seek in Every Transfer Portal Target This Spring

It doesn't take a 400-level basketball class to learn how to stop West Virginia's offense right now. Deny Honor Huff the ball, don't give him space when he does have it, and you're likely going to find yourself having a pretty good chance to win.

Unfortunately, many of the offensive issues can't be fixed right now because it has to do with the personnel Hodge has to work with. Yes, he put this team together, and you can critique him for it, but the reality is, better talent is on the way. They have two solid building blocks in Amir Jenkins and DJ Thomas, three intriguing high school prospects who have a chance to compete for a key role right away, and of course, they'll have the transfer portal to patch things up.

What Hodge MUST find in the transfer portal

I'm not looking at any one particular position or trait when trying to find ways to solve West Virginia's issues on the offensive end. Instead, it's more of a package that Hodge needs to find, and that is guys who can beat you in multiple ways.

I mentioned it all the way back in November, and it remains true to this day — WVU just has way too many one-dimensional players.

Jasper Floyd — very little scoring ability and dominates the ball too much

Honor Huff — great three-point shooter, can't get to the rim or finish there when he does.

Treysen Eaglestaff — a solid three-point shooter who doesn't attack inside as much as he should.

Brenen Lorient — elite athlete that can score inside and out, but isn't aggressive or consistent enough.

Harlan Obioha — not effective unless within a few feet of the basket.

Chance Moore — gets to the basket and finishes consistently, but offers very little shooting.

Amir Jenkins — can work his way inside and occasionally finish, but doesn't trust his shot.

DJ Thomas — Best candidate to be a three-level scorer, just not polished yet.

There you go. That's West Virginia's entire rotation right now. WVU is going to need their bigs to stretch the floor and knock down shots, while also having guards who can get downhill and finish amongst the trees. It's one thing to be really good or elite at one skill, but when your entire roster is made up of one-trick ponies and guys who have yet to prove themselves at this level, you're going to be up against it.

It sounds obvious, but it's just the facts. Once Hodge is able to get more multi-dimensional players, the offense will naturally become more efficient.

