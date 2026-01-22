Stock Up, Stock Down: Treysen Eaglestaff is Heating Up, Honor Huff's Struggles + More

For the first time this season, the West Virginia Mountaineers have won a game away from Hope Coliseum, taking down Arizona State on Wednesday night.

Now, it's time to take a look at our updated WVU basketball stock report.

Stock Up: Treysen Eaglestaff

Out of nowhere, the North Dakota transfer has come out, hiding, and has become a key part of West Virginia's offense over the last two games, posting a pair of 20+ point games while also coming up with some big rebounds. His first half performance was huge in this one, sinking 5/8 shots (4/5 3FG) from the field, keeping the Mountaineers in the game. Having a consistent scoring option will start to draw attention away from Honor Huff.

Stock Down: Shots for Huff

Speaking of shots for Honor, there haven't been many over the past two games. Both Colorado and Arizona State did a really good job of faceguarding him and denying him the ball. Very few times did a defender lose him in traffic, and when they did, a helpside defender was there. The best way to free him up is by Eaglestaff continuing to make teams pay while also having an interior scoring presence.

Stock Up: Jasper Floyd

Floyd hasn't been great offensively this season in terms of being a threat to score it. Last night, he was. He finished the game going 5/6 from the field and 2/3 from downtown. It seemed like every time West Virginia needed a big bucket or rebound, it was Floyd who came through in the clutch. He never needs to be a 15-point-per-game scorer, or even double digits for that matter; he's just got to cash in when the opportunities are there.

Stock Down: First half starts

Ross Hodge mentioned this in his postgame radio interview last night, which validated my thoughts on it. The Mountaineers were a strong defensive team in the first half of games early on in the season and would tend to fade late. Here recently, they've struggled out of the gates, but have played suffocating defense in the second half, helping them to win four of their last five. You're going to play a perfect game, but the start of games has to be better, especially when you play some of the better teams in this league. Saturday's matchup vs. Arizona is a perfect example. Falling behind double digits early in that one isn't going to bode well.

