Sun Belt Player of the Year to Meet Virtually with West Virginia, Several Others
Ross Hodge has a lot of work to do in the transfer portal for the West Virginia Mountaineers as he has to completely rebuild this roster. That is, assuming Sencire Harris, Jonathan Powell, and Amani Hansberry don't return. Even then, several new players will be transferring into the program.
One player to keep your eye on is Troy transfer guard Tayton Conerway. According to Kevin Sweeney of SI.com, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Virginia, and West Virginia have all reached out and are in the process of scheduling a virtual meeting.
Conerway was named the Sun Belt Conference's Player of the Year this season after averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 steals per game. For comparison, that's Jevon Carter territory. During his final two seasons at West Virginia, Carter averaged 15.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game.
Ross Hodge is one of the best young defensive minds in college basketball, and he's well aware that before he can really get this thing rolling, he's going to have to lean on great defensive play at the start of his tenure and landing Conerway would be a massive first step.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
