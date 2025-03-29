Mountaineers Now

Sun Belt Player of the Year to Meet Virtually with West Virginia, Several Others

A defensive-minded guard who can score? Ross Hodge is certainly interested in this Troy transfer.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Troy Trojans guard Tayton Conerway (12) works out during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Troy Trojans guard Tayton Conerway (12) works out during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ross Hodge has a lot of work to do in the transfer portal for the West Virginia Mountaineers as he has to completely rebuild this roster. That is, assuming Sencire Harris, Jonathan Powell, and Amani Hansberry don't return. Even then, several new players will be transferring into the program.

One player to keep your eye on is Troy transfer guard Tayton Conerway. According to Kevin Sweeney of SI.com, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Virginia, and West Virginia have all reached out and are in the process of scheduling a virtual meeting.

Conerway was named the Sun Belt Conference's Player of the Year this season after averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 steals per game. For comparison, that's Jevon Carter territory. During his final two seasons at West Virginia, Carter averaged 15.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game.

Ross Hodge is one of the best young defensive minds in college basketball, and he's well aware that before he can really get this thing rolling, he's going to have to lean on great defensive play at the start of his tenure and landing Conerway would be a massive first step.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Assistant Lands Mid-Major Head Coaching Job

Freshman Guard KJ Tenner is 'Open to Returning' to West Virginia

Uh-Oh! All Eligible Returning Players for Indiana Have Entered Transfer Portal

Fran Fraschilla Calls Out Darian DeVries for 'Cutting and Running' to Indiana

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball