There is a 'Brightside' to Tucker DeVries' Season-Ending Surgery
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries announced on Tuesday, his son, senior forward Tucker DeVries had season-ending surgery.
Tucker has been sidelined since early December after a gritty 73-60 win against Georgetown then, the following day, Darian DeVries Tucker was out indefinitely.
“When we had to shut him down, it was one of those things we were doing everything possible to try and get him back,” DeVries said. “He wanted to be a part of this group and what we had going, but ultimately, with the doctors and things, it was just something that we couldn’t get to that point, and we had to have surgery.”
DeVries, like most coaches across the country, does not share injury reports. When asked on Tucker’s status throughout the season, he always replied “day-to-day.”
"It’s been a long, long, long process for him. I know he’s tired of the training room,” DeVries said. Later adding, He wanted to play. He wanted to get back.”
“The good part is, it’s done – it’s over, and now we’re starting the new process of a new rehab,” said DeVries. Everything went well, so that’s great and I know from his standpoint, I know he’s looking forward to getting back and being healthy again in about two to three months or so.”
Tucker improved his production all three seasons at Drake and finished his junior season averaging 21.6 points per game, increasing it 3.0 ppg from the season prior, and this season he proved he can compete with the best in the Bahamas, recording a steal against Gonzaga to send it to overtime and registered a season-high 26 points in the win against Arizona. Yet, he’s been dealing with injuries since the end of his sophomore season.
“The last couple of years he missed the whole offseason,” DeVries said. “So, from being able to train and get in the weight room and work on his game, that part actually from a timing standpoint works out better than the last couple of years if you’re trying to find a bright side. That’s a little bit of a silver lining is, now he’s going to have a full offseason to get back an prepare.”
DeVries also shared Tucker is planning to return to the program next season.
Tucker averaged 14.9 points 2.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game in his appearances this season.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jayden Stone Will Miss the Remainder of the Season
Quick Hits: Utah's Defense, the Parity of the Big 12 Conference + More
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Utah
WATCH: Darian DeVries Utah Preview Press Conference