For the second straight day, the West Virginia Mountaineers will leave the arena in Las Vegas with a loss, this time dropping to the No. 1 team in the country, the Florida Gators, by an 85-72 score.

A few takeaways from West Virginia's final game at the Players Era Tournament.

Dug early hole, squandered opportunities late

If this game were played on day one or two of the tournament, I think WVU would have had a pretty good chance, at least a better one, to pull off the upset. Getting down double digits early is just not a recipe for success against a national championship contender, and one that can knock down shots at a high clip from range.

Despite the poor first half, the Mountaineers continued to play, chipping away at the deficit, getting it all the way down to three at one point. Florida tried to help them tie the game up multiple times or keep it within two scores, with how often they were throwing the ball away, but West Virginia just wouldn't accept the gifts. Missing clean, high-percentage looks, turning it back over, or defensively giving up a basket after playing great defense for 29 seconds. They hung around in that 6-8 point trail position for a while...just couldn't get it any closer other than the one brief moment where they cut it to three.

Fatigue was evident from the opening jump

Three games in less than 38 hours is an insanely tough challenge, especially when you face a likely tournament team in Auburn, No. 11 Kansas, and No. 1 Florida. They lacked the juice needed in the first half to be able to stay within single digits. WVU was giving up open shot after open shot, particularly on the perimeter, but struggled even more offensively. Not only did they struggle to move the ball around and get good looks, but everyone looked like they had dead legs, and understandably so. All that being said, this group kept battling, and that's all you can ask for.

Sylla/Seini have to be more consistent, have more of an impact

I mentioned this last night after the loss to Auburn, but Sylla has the skill set to become a really good player for this program; there are just way too many mistakes being made on both ends of the floor by him right now. He's young, so I'm not going to hold it against him. That steal and breakaway dunrk/and-1 he had was highlight reel stuff, though. He just has to eliminate the boneheaded fouls, carelessness with the ball, and be more physical. The same goes for Seini. For as big, long, and athletic as those two guys are, they need to have more of an impact defensively and on the glass.

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